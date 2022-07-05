Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Jadavpur University VC appointed president of Association of Indian Universities
news

Jadavpur University VC appointed president of Association of Indian Universities

Das said he will take up the issue of executing the new education policy's (NEP) salient features, raising central funding for state varsities involved in important research activities, and work on taking the standards of Indian universities to global levels.
Jadavpur University VC appointed president of Association of Indian Universities (facebook/@jadavpuruniversity)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 04:34 PM IST
PTI | , Kolkata

Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das was appointed the president of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Das said he will take up the issue of executing the new education policy's (NEP) salient features, raising central funding for state varsities involved in important research activities, and work on taking the standards of Indian universities to global levels.

"It is a great responsibility and a matter of pride, more because after 40 years someone from West Bengal has taken over the post at the AIU," he told PTI.

Das, an eminent historian, was appointed the vice-president of AIU a year ago.

His tenure as president will be for one year from July 1, the AIU said in a notice.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jadavpur education news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP