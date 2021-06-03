Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jamia Millia Islamia to conduct online open book exams for current semester

The Jamia Millia Islamia will be conducting open book exams online for the ongoing semester in the next few days, the central university said on Wednesday.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 11:19 AM IST
Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

A mock examination shall also be conducted by the university to provide orientation to students for the open book examination in the current even semester, it added.

The varsity said one hour of mock examination is compulsory for every student and only after the successful completion of the test, they will be allowed to take the actual exam.

"The Office of the Controller of Examination has created a dedicated help desk number and an email-ID to address the issue of the students during the online mock examinations which will remain operative from 10 am to 7 pm on each day of examination till the examinations are over," it said.

Students will be given four hours for the exam, including one hour for uploading of the answer sheets while differently-abled students will be given six hours and can even upload typed answer sheets in PDF format.

The Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) has been demanding the cancellation of exams owing to the current pandemic situation, logistical issues faced by students as some of them are grappling with the infection in their families.

