Jammu University Exams 2021 time table for UG courses released, check dates here

University of Jammu has released the Jammu University Exams 2021 time table for UG courses. The examination will be conducted in online mode. The date sheet has been released for various undergraduate courses for faculty of arts, social science, science, commerce and management.

The examination will begin on June 22 and will end on July 1, 2021 for courses including Three Year B.A/B.Sc./B.Sc. Home Science./B.Com/B.B.A./B.C.A/ B.A English (Hons)/B.Com (Hons) Degree (General) Course Undergraduate 1st Semester ( NON-CBCS) Examination-2020 (DDE & Private Candidates). The exam will begin at 10 am everyday.

The varsity has shared the date sheet on its official Twitter account. The tweet reads, “Date-Sheet of Online Exams of Three Year B.A/B.Sc./B.Sc. Home Science./B.Com/B.B.A./B.C.A/ B.A English (Hons)/B.Com (Hons) Degree (General) Course Undergraduate 1st Semester ( NON-CBCS) Examination-2020 (DDE & Private Candidates)to be held in 2021.”

The University had earlier decided that the undergraduate exams for various semesters will be conducted in online open book mode. The examination for the semester I, III, and V for regular and private candidates was decided to be conducted in the open book method. More details can be fetched by candidates from the official site of Jammu University.