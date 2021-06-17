Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Jammu University Exams 2021 time table for UG courses released, check dates here
news

Jammu University Exams 2021 time table for UG courses released, check dates here

Jammu University Exams 2021 time table for UG courses have been released. Candidates can check the exam dates below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 04:01 PM IST
University of Jammu.(jammuuniversity.ac.in)

University of Jammu has released the Jammu University Exams 2021 time table for UG courses. The examination will be conducted in online mode. The date sheet has been released for various undergraduate courses for faculty of arts, social science, science, commerce and management.

The examination will begin on June 22 and will end on July 1, 2021 for courses including Three Year B.A/B.Sc./B.Sc. Home Science./B.Com/B.B.A./B.C.A/ B.A English (Hons)/B.Com (Hons) Degree (General) Course Undergraduate 1st Semester ( NON-CBCS) Examination-2020 (DDE & Private Candidates). The exam will begin at 10 am everyday.

The varsity has shared the date sheet on its official Twitter account. The tweet reads, “Date-Sheet of Online Exams of Three Year B.A/B.Sc./B.Sc. Home Science./B.Com/B.B.A./B.C.A/ B.A English (Hons)/B.Com (Hons) Degree (General) Course Undergraduate 1st Semester ( NON-CBCS) Examination-2020 (DDE & Private Candidates)to be held in 2021.”

The University had earlier decided that the undergraduate exams for various semesters will be conducted in online open book mode. The examination for the semester I, III, and V for regular and private candidates was decided to be conducted in the open book method. More details can be fetched by candidates from the official site of Jammu University.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu university university examination education
TRENDING NEWS

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP