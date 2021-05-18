Home / Education / News / Jharkhand CM clears proposal to allocate 700 cr to teachers and other staffs
Jharkhand CM clears proposal to allocate 700 cr to teachers and other staffs

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday approved a proposal to allocate ₹700 crore towards salary of teachers and non-teaching staff for the upgraded high schools.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 11:22 AM IST
A state government spokesperson said apart from 700 crore allocation for the teachers of upgraded high schools, the CM also approved an allocation of 191.41 core for salary of teachers in certain minority schools.

In addition, 5.10 crore was approved for teachers of Sanskrit schools. A sum of 10 crore was also sanctioned for scholarships under Chief Minister Special Scolarship Scheme for 2021-22.

Also, 60 crore was cleared for modernisation of state polytechnics, the spokesperson said.

