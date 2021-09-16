J&K: AYUSH minister to inaugurate BUMS course in govt Unani medical college

The BUMS course in the first-ever Government Unani Medical College and Hospital of Jammu and Kashmir at Nawab Bagh of Ganderbal district will be inaugurated on September 17 by Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, the government said in an official press release on Thursday.

The College is having an annual intake capacity of 60 BUMS students along with 60 bedded hospital. There are 07 clinical departments: Moalijat (Medicine), Jarahat (Surgery), Ain-Uzn-Anf-Halq (Ophthalmology &ENT), Ilm-ul-Qabalatwa Niswan (Obstetrics & Gynecology), Ilmul Atfal (Paediatrics), Amraz-Jild (Dermatology) and Ilaj bit Tadbeer (Regimental Therapy) in the College.

The Ministry of Ayush has provided financial assistance to the tune of Rs.17 crore out of the estimated cost of Rs. 32.50 Crore for the establishment of the Unani Medical College & Hospital in Kashmir under Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS).

The Hospital of the college is expected to provide services to around three lakh people of 136 villages and will also cater the population of adjoining districts of Srinagar, Baramulla and Bandipora.

Sonowal participated in a seminar on ‘AYUSH interventions with a special focus on AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres for development of Modern Kashmir', in Baramulla today, September 16.

In a tweet, he said,” The beautiful and resource-rich Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) has more than 300 species of medicinal plants. It is a sufficient resource pool to develop best practices in AYUSH in conjunction with the Health dept and make J&K a leader in wellness and healthcare.”

