Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday handed over appointment letters to 117 newly recruited school lecturers -- the first such appointments in the Education Department in many years, an official spokesman said.

J&K CM Omar hands over appointment letters to 117 school lecturers (Office of Chief Minister , J&K -)

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The chief minister also inaugurated more than 2,100 education sector projects worth over ₹115 crore.

In a landmark move in Jammu and Kashmir's education sector, the government on Wednesday revived appointments to school lecturer posts, the spokesman said.

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The chief minister handed over appointment letters to 117 newly selected lecturers, he said, adding these appointments are the first lecturer appointments in the Education Department in many years.

The appointment letters were handed over during the Education Conclave 2026 - Buniyaad Se Bulandi Tak, which was organised by Samagra Shiksha and Departments of School and Higher Education, at the SKICC here.

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The conclave also saw the launch of several educational infrastructural and digital initiatives.

Abdullah also inaugurated 2,109 works in the education sector worth more than ₹115 crore, besides inaugurating a studio for virtual classes and a high-tech auditorium for Government College of Engineering Technology Jammu, the spokesman said.

Recognising the stellar academic performance of students, the chief minister also felicitated 67 meritorious school and college students and honoured national award-winning teachers.

Earlier, Abdullah inspected exhibition stalls showcasing student innovations, institutional reforms and technological initiatives.

He praised these young minds, saying their innovative work ranging from patents to start-ups proved how technology and good education can solve everyday problems and help real people.

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Appreciating Education Minister Sakina Itoo for initiating several reforms and budgetary interventions, the chief minister assured that the government would continue investing in educational infrastructure, institutional development, improving service conditions of teachers and academics to ensure an enabling environment for equitable access to quality education across J&K.

He called teachers the backbone of society, pointing out that every single profession, whether it is doctors, engineers, soldiers, or police officers, starts with a teacher.

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Abdullah promised that the government would keep working to improve schools, help teachers, and make learning better for everyone.

He expressed satisfaction in the education sector of J&K especially with regard to students.