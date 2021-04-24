JKBOSE Class 11 annual exams cancelled, check official notice here

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has cancelled JKBOSE Class 11 annual exams for this year. The Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th) session 2021 regular (summer zone) Jammu Division exam starting from April 27 has been cancelled. Students can check the official notice of cancellation on the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.ac.in.

Earlier, the Board had postponed the Class 11 examination due to increasing cases of COVID19 across the country.

The official notice reads, “In terms of letter No .Edu/NC-SE/25/2020 dated 19-4-2021, issued by School Education Department, Civil Secretariat, Jammu, it is hereby notified for information of all the stakeholders that scheduled Annual Examination of Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th) session 2021 regular (Summer Zone) Jammu Division starting from 27th April 2021 has been cancelled.”

Along with Class 11, the Board has also cancelled Class 10 board examination in the state due to COVID19. The Class 12 exams have been postponed till further notice.

Meanwhile, JKBOSE has extended the last date to register for JKBOSE Class 11 Admission 2021 for the Jammu division. Students who want to take admission in Class 11 can do till April 30, 2021 by paying ₹1060 as application fees.