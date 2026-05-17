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Knowledge of Augmentative and Alternative Communication needed to support natural speech: Educators

Knowledge of Augmentative and Alternative Communication needed to support natural speech: Educators

Published on: May 17, 2026 04:44 pm IST
PTI |
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Guwahati, More than 50 professionals from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, working in the disability, rehabilitation and education sectors, have stressed the need for enhancing knowledge and practical understanding of Augmentative and Alternative Communication to support natural speech rather than replace it.

Knowledge of Augmentative and Alternative Communication needed to support natural speech: Educators

They were speaking in a workshop on building skills and capacities in communication methods for those with a wide range of speech impairments, including people with developmental disabilities, according to a statement.

The special educators, speech therapists and other practitioners from the two states also emphasised person-centred approaches in communication support and rehabilitation, and the growing need for trained professionals equipped to address diverse communication, learning and support requirements.

The two-day Continuing Rehabilitation Education workshop on AAC, held here recently, also put the spotlight on enhancing knowledge and practical understanding of AAC strategies and tools to supplement and support natural speech rather than replace it.

AAC enables inclusion in mainstream society and independence in communication using all manners of sign, gestures, objects, pictures, symbols and words. AAC systems can be no-tech, low-tech or high-tech.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
rehabilitation disability guwahati
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