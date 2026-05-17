Guwahati, More than 50 professionals from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, working in the disability, rehabilitation and education sectors, have stressed the need for enhancing knowledge and practical understanding of Augmentative and Alternative Communication to support natural speech rather than replace it.

Knowledge of Augmentative and Alternative Communication needed to support natural speech: Educators

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They were speaking in a workshop on building skills and capacities in communication methods for those with a wide range of speech impairments, including people with developmental disabilities, according to a statement.

The special educators, speech therapists and other practitioners from the two states also emphasised person-centred approaches in communication support and rehabilitation, and the growing need for trained professionals equipped to address diverse communication, learning and support requirements.

The two-day Continuing Rehabilitation Education workshop on AAC, held here recently, also put the spotlight on enhancing knowledge and practical understanding of AAC strategies and tools to supplement and support natural speech rather than replace it.

AAC enables inclusion in mainstream society and independence in communication using all manners of sign, gestures, objects, pictures, symbols and words. AAC systems can be no-tech, low-tech or high-tech.

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{{^usCountry}} Experts and leaders in the field, including Padma Shri awardee Sudha Kaul, founder of the Indian Institute of Cerebral Palsy , Kolkata, conducted the workshop. Other resource persons and speakers included Madhurima Dasgupta, Principal, IICP; Diba Nahin, Director, Training at Shishu Sarothi Centre for Rehabilitation and Training for Multiple Disability and special educator; and Dipam Das, special educator . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts and leaders in the field, including Padma Shri awardee Sudha Kaul, founder of the Indian Institute of Cerebral Palsy , Kolkata, conducted the workshop. Other resource persons and speakers included Madhurima Dasgupta, Principal, IICP; Diba Nahin, Director, Training at Shishu Sarothi Centre for Rehabilitation and Training for Multiple Disability and special educator; and Dipam Das, special educator . {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The workshop featured interactive sessions, demonstrations, discussions and practical insights on AAC, including communication strategies, multidisciplinary intervention and inclusive practices for individuals with complex communication needs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The workshop featured interactive sessions, demonstrations, discussions and practical insights on AAC, including communication strategies, multidisciplinary intervention and inclusive practices for individuals with complex communication needs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speakers emphasised the importance of collaborative and person-centred approaches in communication support and rehabilitation, while highlighting the growing need for trained professionals equipped to address diverse communication, learning and support requirements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speakers emphasised the importance of collaborative and person-centred approaches in communication support and rehabilitation, while highlighting the growing need for trained professionals equipped to address diverse communication, learning and support requirements. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CRE workshop also provided participants with a platform to exchange experiences, share best practices and strengthen professional networks across disciplines, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CRE workshop also provided participants with a platform to exchange experiences, share best practices and strengthen professional networks across disciplines, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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