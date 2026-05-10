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Lakshadweep students visit Sriharikota under first science study tour

Lakshadweep students visit Sriharikota under first science study tour

Published on: May 10, 2026 10:41 am IST
PTI |
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Kochi, The Department of Science and Technology of the Lakshadweep Administration organised the first-ever 'Sriharikota Scientific Educational Study Tour' for selected students from various schools in the islands, officials said on Sunday.

Lakshadweep students visit Sriharikota under first science study tour

The tour was organised in association with the Lakshadweep Astronomy Club, which selected 21 students through an online aptitude test based on astronomy, space science, scientific reasoning, analytical ability, and technical awareness, conducted among students from schools across Lakshadweep.

A statement issued by the Lakshadweep Administration said the project was aimed at fostering scientific temperament, technical awareness, and a research-oriented learning approach among students, while directly exposing island students to activities in modern science and technology.

The initiative was implemented as part of the administration's educational activities to strengthen STEM education.

According to officials, the study tour began from Lakshadweep on May 2.

"As part of the study tour, the students visited India's main space launch centre, Satish Dhawan Space Centre , and learned directly about the launch pads, vehicle assembly complexes, propulsion systems, mission integration facilities, telemetry-tracking systems and satellite-related technologies there," the statement said.

Administration officials said the project was a major milestone in the promotion of scientific education and offered island students a rare opportunity to gain direct exposure to the national-level science and technology sectors.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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