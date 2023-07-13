Home / Education / News / Lamrin Tech Skills University Punjab launches two future ready B.Tech courses

Lamrin Tech Skills University Punjab launches two future ready B.Tech courses

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 13, 2023 08:32 PM IST

Lamrin Tech Skills University Punjab has launched two future ready B.Tech courses.

Lamrin Tech Skills University, LTSU Punjab on Thursday launched two future ready B.Tech programmes. The newly launched programs are- B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering and B.Tech Mechanical Engineering with specialization in Design and Manufacturing.

Lamrin Tech Skills University Punjab launches two future ready B.Tech courses
Lamrin Tech Skills University Punjab launches two future ready B.Tech courses

While B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering is backed by IBM, B.Tech Mechanical Engineering with specialization in Design and Manufacturing is launched in collaboration with Employability.life.

As per a press statement issued by LTSU, the uniqueness of these 4 year B.Tech courses are: Strong emphasis on Live Projects through Project Based Learning (PBL) and its program structure (2.5 years+0.5 years+1 year) in which student will be studying core and high end technologies in 2.5 years followed by Live projects from Industry in next semester and one year on the job deployment in Industry.

While speaking at the event, Dr. Sandeep Singh Kaura, Chancellor, Lamrin Tech Skills University, Punjab highlighted that students with a minimum 70% marks will be eligible to join the IBM program, while minimum 60% marks is the eligibility criteria for admission in the Employability.life program.

LTSU has tied up with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for easy, collateral free financing to meet the requirements of the students. This year the varsity is aiming to admit 6000 students combining all the courses together, as per the press release.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out