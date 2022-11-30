Last date to apply for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 on cbse.nic.in

The application window for CBSE's Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 will be closed today, November 30. Eligible students can apply for it on cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in or use the link given below.

This scholarship is for girl students who are only child of their parents, have passed CBSE Class 10 board exam with 60% or more marks, and are continuing education of Class 11 and 12.

Girl children born together are also considered as single girl child as per CBSE rules.

“All Single Girl Students, who have secured 60% or more marks in CBSE Class X Examination and are studying Class XI & XII in School (affiliated with CBSE) whose tuition fee is not more than Rs. 1,500/- p.m. during the academic year, shall be considered for the purpose. In the next two years, the total enhancement in tuition fee in such school shall not be more than 10% of the tuition fee charged,” as per an official statement.

Apply for CBSE SGC scholarship 2022 here.

The deadline for renewal of CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship awarded in 2021 is also November 30.

