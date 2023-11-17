Lighthouse Learning & York College of Pennsylvania collaborate to enhance learning experiences

To improve the learning experiences of students and guide them to higher education pathways and scholarship possibilities, Lighthouse Learning signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with York College of Pennsylvania, US.

According to an official press release by Lighthouse Learning (formerly known as EuroKids International), the MoU was signed for a three-year partnership.(Handout)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to an official press release by Lighthouse Learning (formerly known as EuroKids International), the MoU was signed for a three-year partnership and as a part of the MoU access to the annual multi-disciplinary learning workshops conducted by York College faculty will be granted to the students.

The MoU was signed by Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Lighthouse Learning, and Dr. Thomas D. Burns, President of York College of Pennsylvania.

Also Read: University of Sheffield invites applications for MSc Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine course 2024

“By offering access to diverse learning experiences and an array of scholarships, we are not only reshaping the educational landscape but also providing our students with the tools to unlock their full potential,” said Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder and Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other features of this MoU include an opportunity for students of Lighthouse Learning to explore the scholarships and programs offered by York College of Pennsylvania. Secondary school students of Lighthouse Learning would also be eligible for a guaranteed $9,000 USD merit scholarship per academic year for the entire four-year program, informed the press release.