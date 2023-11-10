University of Sheffield invites applications for MSc Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine course 2024

Admissions are open at The University of Sheffield, UK for its MSc Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine course which starts in September 2024. This MSc program is designed to understand how stem cells can be manipulated and engineered to regenerate lost tissues and develop unique treatments. (Handout)

According to a media release by the University of Sheffield, this MSc program is designed to understand how stem cells can be manipulated and engineered to regenerate lost tissues and develop unique treatments. This program also offers in-depth training in the latest in human embryonic stem cell techniques and their uses as a therapeutic approach.

The main part of the course is the research project where students will spend up to five months researching an area of stem cell biology or regenerative medicine that matches their future career aspirations, said University of Sheffield.

The following are the eligibility criteria, fee details and scholarship details as mentioned by the University.

Eligibility:

Applicants are required to hold a 3-year or 4-year bachelor's degree with a minimum of 60% or a ‘first-class’ distinction in a biomedical-related subject from a recognised university.

Candidates should demonstrate an overall IELTS score of 6.5, with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or an equivalent qualification.

Fee Details:

Tuition fees for 2024 entry have not been confirmed. The Overseas 2023 annual tuition fee of £29,950 could be used as a guide.

Scholarship:

International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships 2024 are available. Each scholarship is a competitive award worth £5,000 towards the original tuition fee for a postgraduate taught programme starting in September 2024. The scholarships are available to all new international students who meet the eligibility criteria.

For more information, visit the official website.