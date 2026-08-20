Manipur schools, colleges to remain shut till Aug 22 amid NRC showdown

The Manipur government has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and higher education institutions across the state from Thursday (August 20) to Saturday (August 22), citing the prevailing law-and-order situation.

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According to an order issued by the Education Department on Wednesday, the closure will apply to institutions affiliated with the Board of Secondary Education, Council of Higher Secondary Education, Central Board of Secondary Education and other boards, as well as government, aided and unaided colleges and universities.

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The order stated, "In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the State, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to declare the closure of all schools as may be affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, the Central Board of Secondary Education or otherwise; colleges and higher education institutes including universities; falling under government, aided or unaided sectors, from Thursday, the 20th of August, 2026 to Saturday, the 22nd of August, 2026."