The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee has approved several education-related proposals, including new infrastructure at Delhi University’s Hindu College and Hansraj College, along with a city-wide survey of illegal pre-schools and creches.

MCD Education Proposals: New buildings at Hindu, Hansraj, action against illegal pre-schools- list here

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The Committee has cleared more than 58 policy matters that remained pending since March.

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List of proposals for education sector

The education proposals approved by MCD are listed here:

Survey of illegal pre-schools and creches across Delhi

MCD officials will survey all illegal/unauthorised pre-schools and creches operating in Delhi. Action will be taken against institutions violating regulations.

The move follows the recent alleged assault of a child at a pre-school in East Delhi. Officials have also been directed to ensure compliance with child safety standards.

Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma said, "We also took note of illegal play schools being operated in Delhi and directed the concerned officials to identify such institutions and take action as per rules, while ensuring strict compliance with safety standards concerning children."

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{{^usCountry}} After fleeing Afghanistan to continue educating girls, SOLA opens a permanent school in Rwanda Construction of new blocks and buildings at Hindu College and Hansraj College {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After fleeing Afghanistan to continue educating girls, SOLA opens a permanent school in Rwanda Construction of new blocks and buildings at Hindu College and Hansraj College {{/usCountry}}

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The Standing Committee approved proposals for constructing new blocks/buildings at Hindu College, University of Delhi. Similar infrastructure expansion proposals were approved for Hansraj College, University of Delhi.

Concerns over MCD schools

The committee discussed the condition of MCD schools, noting that school infrastructure and related issues were on the meeting's agenda.

Protection of heritage buildings

The committee discussed measures to protect heritage buildings, which could have implications for educational institutions housed in such structures.

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IITs to conduct audit

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Other proposals approved included engaging IIT Delhi to conduct an audit, gap analysis and ward-wise waste management plans.

Setting up the Super Speciality hospital and medical college

The Committee has also approved the proposal to set up a super-speciality hospital and medical college at the Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis (RBIPMT) under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The education-related decisions were among more than 58 pending policy matters that the Standing Committee cleared after it was reconstituted.