The Haryana government plans to bring in a law to provide job security to guest faculty working in universities across the state, Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said on Tuesday. Haryana to bring in job security law for guest faculty in universities

A high-level committee had been constituted with the approval of the state government on the issues raised by the Haryana University Contractual Teacher Association and the Haryana University Part-Time Teacher Association, he said. Under the chairmanship of the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) Rohtak VC, the panel recommended, after detailed deliberations, providing service security to the guest faculty.

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Dhanda said that the Service Security Act, 2024 has already been successfully implemented in Haryana colleges, under which 2,095 employees have received the benefit of job security. "Now, on the same lines, a new 2026 law will be brought for teachers in universities," he said.

He said the new Act will secure the future of eligible guest faculty who have been serving in universities for years and provide them with greater stability.

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The committee headed by the MDU VC has laid down the six major criteria for providing service security, pertaining to applicant teachers' age, length of service, eligibility for the post of assistant professor, among other factors, with fixed timelines.