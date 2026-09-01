IIT Madras' WSAI and CODE to organise workshop on systems biology & metabolic engineering
The workshop titled 'Metabolic Modelling - From Pathways to Predictions’ will offer lectures and hands-on training for students, researchers and faculty.
The Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) at IIT Madras has collaborated with Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI) will organize a National Workshop on systems biology, metabolic engineering and constraint-based modelling.
The workshop titled 'Metabolic Modelling - From Pathways to Predictions’ will offer lectures and hands-on training for students, researchers and faculty from across India to participate.
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The workshop is scheduled to be held from September 16 to September 18, 2026 at IIT Madras campus from 9 am to 6 pm.
As per a press statement issued by IIT Madras, the workshop will combine classroom lectures with hands-on sessions where participants use tools such as ‘COBRApy’ to analyse and interpret metabolic models of single organisms and microbial communities, building a practical understanding of systems biology and metabolic engineering over the three days.
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The workshop is convened by Prof. Karthik Raman, Wadhwani School of Data Science & AI, IIT Madras, and Dr. Meiyappan Lakshmanan, Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology, IIT Madras. Sessions will be conducted by faculty, postdoctoral researchers and PhD students from the Centre for Integrative Biology and Systems Medicine (IBSE), WSAI, IIT Madras.
Final year undergraduate students, postgraduate students, researchers, faculty members and industry professionals with a background in, or interest in, biology and metabolic modelling can apply for the workshop. The last date to apply for this workshop is September 4, 2026.
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