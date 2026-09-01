UGC begins registration of HEIs for online, ODL programme recognition for 2026-27
The academic session will begin on January-February 2027 and onwards. The last date to register is September 15, 2026.
University Grants Commission has started the registration process for eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) for recognition to offer programs under ODL and online mode for the academic year 2026-27. The official notice is available to all on the official website of UGC at ugc.gov.in.
The academic session will begin on January-February 2027 and onwards. The last date to register is September 15, 2026. The registration should be done through application portal deb.ugc.ac.in.
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The official notice reads, "UGC invites fresh online applications from Eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) as per Regulation 3(A) and Regulation 3(B)(b) of UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 and its amendments for recognition of programmes under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and/or Online mode for academic year 2026-27, academic session beginning January- February, 2027 and onwards."
The hard copy of the application can be submitted by September 25 to the Joint Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC, 35, Feroze Shah Road, New Delhi- 110001.
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The notice further states that mere submission of an application should not be considered as grant of approval and that all applications shall be subject to scrutiny with respect to the standards stipulated in the UGC regulations, 2020 and its amendments.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More