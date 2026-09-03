'Mission Samarthya-Samarth Yuva', a joint initiative by the Baran district administration and the NTPC aimed at eliminating the need to migrate to coaching hubs, has introduced smart learning setups at government schools in the remote areas of the Rajasthan district.

‘Mission Samarthya’ brings smart learning to rural classrooms in Rajasthan’s Baran (Representative image)

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Under the programme, 12 senior secondary schools across all eight blocks in Baran were identified for conversion into Samarthya Kendras. Presently, 11 of these centres are operational, conducting regular interactive academic sessions since August 15.

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Spearheaded by Baran Collector Balmukund Asawa, the initiative aims to deliver urban-grade educational infrastructure and guidance directly to rural students, eliminating the need to migrate to coaching hubs.

The core infrastructure features a central control room at the government girls' school near the Shriram Stadium in the Old Civil Line area. From here, the faculty deliver live lectures across the interconnected school network.

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The NTPC supported the initiative under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme by installing high-speed internet, uninterruptible power supply units, dedicated lease lines and video conferencing setups.

Beyond standard curriculum delivery, the digital setup addresses regional faculty shortages in critical subjects such as mathematics and science by enabling single-source live instruction across multiple locations.

The curriculum incorporates general studies, English speaking, English grammar and periodic career counselling sessions.

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"Each school targets a minimum batch size of 25 students. Of the 12 schools initially selected across eight blocks, 11 are fully operational based on present funding allocations," District Information Officer Poonam Patni told PTI.

Collector Asawa emphasised the structural breakdown of the sessions.

"We have established two daily 45-minute instruction blocks, with provisions for extra classes as required.

Around 500 students are currently enrolled across the 11 centres in batches of 30 students in each. The audio-visual systems allow single-point instruction in general studies, English grammar and career guidance," Asawa said

Special focus has been directed toward female students in classes 10-12 to provide equal access to competitive preparation and career opportunities, he said.

Guidance on higher education, employment prospects and vocational training is integrated into the daily schedule, the collector said.