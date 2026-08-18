Modern School, Barakhamba Road, celebrated India’s 80th Independence Day with a programme featuring patriotic performances. The event included, NCC band presentation and other programs from students, teachers and guests.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh attends celebrations

Modern School Barakhamba celebrates India’s 80th Independence Day

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Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM, AVSM, was the chief guest and he was ceremonially led into the venue by a horse cavalcade as the Independence Day programme got underway.

The NCC Band performed during the event, while the school’s equestrian squad presented a display of precision. Performances by young artists and the school choir added to the patriotic atmosphere on the campus.

Also read: 80 years free, India’s biggest independence challenge is its bureaucracy with colonial mindset

Distinguished guests join school community

The programme was also attended by Mrs Sarita Singh, President, AFFWA, who was the Guest of Honour, and Ms Padma Angmo, the Special Guest.

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{{^usCountry}} Other distinguished guests included Ms Mira Pradeep Singh, President, Board of Trustees, Modern Schools, Ms Ambika Pant, Secretary, Board of Trustees, Modern Schools, and Justice Mukul Mudgal, Chairperson, SMC, Modern School, Barakhamba Road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other distinguished guests included Ms Mira Pradeep Singh, President, Board of Trustees, Modern Schools, Ms Ambika Pant, Secretary, Board of Trustees, Modern Schools, and Justice Mukul Mudgal, Chairperson, SMC, Modern School, Barakhamba Road. {{/usCountry}}

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School Principal Dr Vijay Datta welcomed the chief guest and other guests during his address. He also acknowledged the achievements of the students and spoke about the importance of developing values that help young people become responsible citizens.

Also read: 5,000 special guests witness I-Day celebrations at Red Fort: ‘A dream come true’

Principal stresses critical thinking and empathy

In his welcome address, Datta highlighted critical thinking, emotional intelligence and empathy as important qualities for students. He said these values play a role in shaping individuals who can contribute responsibly to society.

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The emphasis on these qualities formed an important part of the school’s Independence Day message, alongside the cultural and patriotic presentations by the students.

Dance drama pays tribute to Colonel Sonam Wangchuk

One of the central moments of the programme was a dance drama dedicated to Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, Maha Vir Chakra, described in the school’s account as its “Lion of Ladakh”.

The performance focused on courage, sacrifice and love for the country. It received an emotional response from the audience, with the presentation serving as a tribute to the soldier and the values associated with his service.

The dance drama became the emotional highlight of the celebrations, bringing together the students’ artistic abilities and the programme’s larger message of patriotism.

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Also read: Independence Day 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute At War Memorial

Air Chief Marshal urges students to be compassionate

The programme concluded with an address by Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. He appreciated the students’ presentations and encouraged them to focus not only on achievement but also on becoming compassionate and responsible human beings.

The Independence Day programme brought together the school’s students and faculty with former and current members of its wider community and distinguished guests. Through performances, the NCC Band, the equestrian display and the tribute to Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, the school marked the occasion with a focus on patriotism, discipline, courage and values.