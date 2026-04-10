Mahavir Chakra awardee, Kargil hero, Colonel Sonam Wangchuk dies of heart attack, Rajnath condoles

Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, Kargil hero and Mahavir Chakra awardee, died of a heart attack at his home on Friday, at the age of 61. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief on the passing of Colonel Wangchuk, who had retired and was living in Ladakh. Colonel Sonam Wangchuk's leadership was instrumental in clearing the enemy along the Chorbat La axis in the Batalik sector (X)

During the Kargil War in 1999, he was assigned the critical mission of securing Chorbat La in the Batalik sub-sector, along the Line of Control with Pakistan in Ladakh. He led the personnel from the Ladakh Scouts. Leading from the front, he established key observation posts under harsh conditions, engaged enemy troops, and successfully eliminated several intruders.

According to his gallantry award citation, Wangchuk climbed through fresh snow of 1-2m in the Chorbat La sector, where he encountered 3–4 enemy soldiers and killed two of them. He later reinforced another post under heavy attack and led an assault that captured an enemy-held feature, killing six soldiers.

His leadership was instrumental in clearing the enemy along the Chorbat La axis in the Batalik sector and securing the Line of Control. Seeing this, two posts, ‘Sonam 1’ and ‘Sonam 2’, were named in his honour.

The Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army also posted on X, expressing profound grief on the passing of Wangchuk. “A distinguished veteran of the Kargil War, he is remembered for his exemplary courage and inspiring leadership in the Batalik Sector,” the post read.

“His indomitable spirit and military acumen contributed significantly to the nation’s success in the most challenging high altitude operations.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to X and said he was “deeply saddened by the passing of Colonel Sonam Wangchuk.”