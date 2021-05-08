MUHS Final Year Exams 2021 for MD/MS courses postponed, notice here

IND USA
MUHS Final Year Exams 2021 for MD/MS courses have been postponed. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of MUHS on muhs.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 09:53 AM IST

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences has postponed MUHS Final Year Exams 2021 for post-graduate courses. The MD/MS examination that was scheduled to begin on June 24 has been postponed till further notice. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of MUHS on muhs.ac.in.

The examination has been postponed keeping in view the increasing number of COVID19 cases across the state. The other reason for postponement by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research was after the central government issued an advisory asking states to utilize the services of the resident doctors (final year students) for COVID work till the first-year batch joins.

Official notice here

However, the NEET PG examination had been postponed for three months now and so there is a lack of clarity as to when the new batch will join college.

A few weeks ago, the University had postponed the undergraduate course examinations that were scheduled to begin from April 19 onwards to June. The examination was postponed due to the sudden COVID19 surge across the country. As per the previous report, the detailed schedule of the examination will be announced by the varsity soon.


