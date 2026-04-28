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National Economic Forum, Canadian university sign pact to advance education, research ties

National Economic Forum, Canadian university sign pact to advance education, research ties

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 04:43 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A leading public university of Canada has entered into an agreement with a Delhi-based institutional platform to work towards advancing student mobility, faculty exchange and research and knowledge collaboration, according to an official statement.

National Economic Forum, Canadian university sign pact to advance education, research ties

Cape Breton University and the National Economic Forum entered into a "non-commercial Service and Cooperation Agreement" to support CBU's India engagements, deepen institutional linkages and strengthen higher education collaboration between India and Canada, it said.

The MoU was signed between David C Dingwall, President and Vice-Chancellor, Cape Breton University, and Jagdip Rana, Executive Director, National Economic Forum, during a high-level delegation visit to India.

The agreement establishes NEF as the official convening partner for CBU in India, facilitating structured engagements with stakeholders across central and state governments and leading academic institutions, said the statement issued on April 27.

"This partnership will promote a collaboration between the two institutes to work towards advancing key areas such as student mobility, faculty exchange, institutional partnerships, along with research and knowledge collaboration," it said.

The agreement is a stepping stone towards longer-term collaboration initiatives, including a framework for joint research programmes, academic exchanges, and knowledge partnerships aligned with shared priorities, contributing to the development of a more robust and future-oriented India–Canada higher education collaboration, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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