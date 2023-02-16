National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) 2023 registration begins on nosmsje.gov.in

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has opened the window for submitting online applications for National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms on nosmsje.gov.in. The last date to apply is March 31.

As per a notice on the website, “The NOS portal will open from 15-02-2023 for a period of 45 days i.e. till 31-03-2023 (Mid night) for submission of online application through the Portal. All the desired candidates are advised to go through the Scheme Guidelines of NOS (SC) 2023-24 before submission of application (Scheme guidelines are available on the portal).”

NOS is a central sector scholarship scheme to facilitate low income students belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Denotified Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes, Landless Agricultural Labourers and Traditional Artisans categories to obtain higher education abroad.

The Scheme provides financial assistance to candidates for pursuing Masters level courses and PhD.courses abroad in institutions or universities accredited by government or authorised body of that country.

Each year, 125 fresh scholarships are awarded to eligible candidates. For more information, candidates can visit the official website.

