The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has constituted a three-member committee under the chairpersonship of Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department of the Rajasthan government, to investigate the internal power supply failure that disrupted the NEET-PG 2026 examination at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres in Jaipur, Rajasthan, sources in NBEMS said.

NBEMS constitutes committee to probe power failure at Jaipur NEET-PG centre: Sources (Unsplash)

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According to NBEMS sources, the examination could not be completed at the affected centres due to internal power supply issues. The incident affected candidates appearing at the Sitapura examination centres.

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The committee has been constituted to examine the circumstances leading to the power supply failure and ascertain the reasons for the disruption. It includes a senior official from the state government, a Joint Secretary-level officer from the Health Ministry and a senior engineering official from the Central Electricity Authority.

The committee will examine the matter and submit its report within the stipulated timeframe, the sources said.

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{{^usCountry}} The development comes after NBEMS announced that the examination for 2,445 affected candidates at the two Sitapura centres would be conducted afresh on September 5 at 3 pm in Jaipur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development comes after NBEMS announced that the examination for 2,445 affected candidates at the two Sitapura centres would be conducted afresh on September 5 at 3 pm in Jaipur. {{/usCountry}}

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NBEMS has also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the affected candidates and said the re-examination is being conducted to ensure that they receive a fair and equitable opportunity.

Earlier on Sunday, ADM Narendra Verma told reporters, "We have discussed the entire situation, the technical failure that occurred, the manner in which it happened, and the system's failure to handle the load despite repeated attempts, with the TCS technical team, our own officials, the flying squad, the power supply and inspection teams. Acknowledging that the students should not face injustice, especially given the repeated system failures that made it impossible to conduct the exam here, they have ensured that a re-examination will be held on September 5 at 3 pm."

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Meanwhile, a total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the NEET-PG examination, with the examination successfully completed for approximately 2,63,535 candidates. (ANI)