Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / NCHM JEE 2021: Registration date extended, check new dates here
news

NCHM JEE 2021: Registration date extended, check new dates here

NCHM JEE 2021 registration date has been extended. Candidates can check the new dates and other details on the official notice available on nchmjee.nta.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 10:16 AM IST
NCHM JEE 2021: Registration date extended, check new dates here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for NCHM JEE 2021. The registration date for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination is till June 20, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NCHM JEE on nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

The last date has been extended after Agency received representations from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID 2019 and the disruptions caused by it, as per the official notice.

To remove the hardships caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, the Agency decided to extend the last date for submission of online application. Candidates can check the complete revised schedule in the table given below.

NCHM JEE 2021: Revised Schedule

Last date for submission of online exam application forms June 20, 2021
Last date for payment of exam fee online June 20, 2021 
Correction window June 21 to June 30, 2021

The NCHM JEE 2021 examination has been postponed due to the hardships caused to candidates and ensuring larger participation of candidates. The new exam date will be announced by the Agency in due course of time. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NCHM JEE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nchm jee nta nchm jee entrance exam national testing agency education
TRENDING NEWS

Fiona the hippo plays around with mommy, netizens think it’s aww-dorable

Can you solve this math puzzle involving watermelons?

Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Doggo joins a wedding couple in their dance, video is beyond adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP