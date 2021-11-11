Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET 2021: Carpenter's son bags seat in AIIMS; Sisodia says has created history

NEET 2021 results were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on November 1.
Published on Nov 11, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi

Among the 496 Delhi students who have cleared the medical entrance exam, NEET 2021, are two government school students, Kushal Garg and Ishika Jain. Both have secured 700 marks out of 720 marks and have secured seats in AIIMS. 

On Wednesday Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia congratulated the top scorers.

In a series of tweets, Manish Sisodia said, “History created by a Delhi govt school student Kushal Garg. He has secured 700 marks out of 720. All India Rank 165, secured seat at AIIMS. Father 10th pass, carpenter. Mother 12th pass , House wife.Congratulations Kushal. Proud of you.”

“Another Delhi Govt school student Ishika Jain, from Surajmal Vihar school has also secured 700/720 marks in NEET… AIR 156, and secured seat in AIIMS!! Congratulations to Ishika. Her father (12th pass) runs a stationary shop while her mother (10th pass) is a house wife,” he said in another tweet.

“Wow! Sooo many students from Delhi govt schools have qualified NEET. Unimaginable till a few years back. I congratulate students, their parents and teachers. Together, u have shown that “It is possible,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Kushal Garg was a student of RPVV Kishan Ganj, and Ishika Jain studied in RPVV Surajmal Vihar.

 

