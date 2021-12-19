NEET counselling: MCC to conduct four rounds of all India quota counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of DGHS, MoHFW, on December 18 said that it will be holding 4 rounds of all India quota counselling from the academic year 2021-2022 onwards for NEET UG and PG admission. The four rounds of counselling include: two regular rounds, a mop-up counselling, and one all India quota stray vacancy.

“This is for information to all the participating States/ UTs, participating Universities/ Institutes/ Colleges and the participating candidates of NEET-UG/ PG that, MCC will be conducting online 04 rounds of All India Quota Counselling (AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round) from the academic year 2021-22 onwards in compliance of the Order dated 16/12/2021 in Special Leave to Appeal (C) No(s).10487/2021 before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” the MCC has said in a notification which is available on its official website.

“It is further informed that no AIQ seats will be reverted back to the respective States after the completion of AIQ Round 2,” the notification also reads. There will be no fresh registration for candidates in the AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

MCC conducts counselling for 15% UG and 50% PG seats for All India Quota seats.

The details of the counselling will be notified through the official website, mcc.nic.in soon.

MCC notice on NEET UG, PG counselling