Thiruvananthapuram, Outgoing Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday termed the allegations surrounding the NEET-UG question paper leak as "extremely serious and condemnable" and demanded that the NTA be disbanded.

NEET paper leak allegations serious, NTA should be disbanded: Pinarayi Vijayan

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In a statement, Vijayan said recurring controversies over question paper leaks and irregularities in the NEET examination were destroying the confidence and aspirations of lakhs of students preparing for the highly competitive test.

"The repeated controversies surrounding NEET are extremely serious and unacceptable. Students spend years preparing for the examination with hard work and hope. Such incidents undermine their confidence and future," he said.

A politbureau member of the CPI, Vijayan, alleged that the authorities responsible for ensuring the credibility and security of the examination process had failed in their duty.

He said that this was not the first time that question paper leak allegations had surfaced after the Centre entrusted the National Testing Agency with conducting national-level examinations.

"The NTA should be disbanded, and the responsibility of conducting examinations should be handed back to the respective government agencies as was done earlier," the veteran said.

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{{^usCountry}} Expressing concern over allegations regarding paper leaks, corruption and the alleged role of coaching mafias, Vijayan said such irregularities were depriving students from poor families of fair opportunities despite years of hard work and financial struggles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing concern over allegations regarding paper leaks, corruption and the alleged role of coaching mafias, Vijayan said such irregularities were depriving students from poor families of fair opportunities despite years of hard work and financial struggles. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He demanded a comprehensive, transparent and time-bound investigation into the matter and sought exemplary punishment for those found guilty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He demanded a comprehensive, transparent and time-bound investigation into the matter and sought exemplary punishment for those found guilty. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The Centre should urgently intervene to restore the credibility of the examination system. Students' future should not be turned into an experiment. Entrance examination management should not become a mockery that destroys students' dreams," Vijayan added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The Centre should urgently intervene to restore the credibility of the examination system. Students' future should not be turned into an experiment. Entrance examination management should not become a mockery that destroys students' dreams," Vijayan added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The NEET-UG 2026 examination was held on May 3, and reports of a leak of its question paper have triggered investigations by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group and the CBI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NEET-UG 2026 examination was held on May 3, and reports of a leak of its question paper have triggered investigations by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group and the CBI. {{/usCountry}}

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The NTA on Tuesday announced the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 and said the examination would be reconducted on dates to be announced later.

In a statement, the agency said the decision was taken with the approval of the Government of India to ensure transparency and preserve public trust in the national examination system.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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