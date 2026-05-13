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NEET paper leak allegations serious, NTA should be disbanded: Pinarayi Vijayan

NEET paper leak allegations serious, NTA should be disbanded: Pinarayi Vijayan

Published on: May 13, 2026 02:48 pm IST
PTI |
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Thiruvananthapuram, Outgoing Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday termed the allegations surrounding the NEET-UG question paper leak as "extremely serious and condemnable" and demanded that the NTA be disbanded.

NEET paper leak allegations serious, NTA should be disbanded: Pinarayi Vijayan

In a statement, Vijayan said recurring controversies over question paper leaks and irregularities in the NEET examination were destroying the confidence and aspirations of lakhs of students preparing for the highly competitive test.

"The repeated controversies surrounding NEET are extremely serious and unacceptable. Students spend years preparing for the examination with hard work and hope. Such incidents undermine their confidence and future," he said.

A politbureau member of the CPI, Vijayan, alleged that the authorities responsible for ensuring the credibility and security of the examination process had failed in their duty.

He said that this was not the first time that question paper leak allegations had surfaced after the Centre entrusted the National Testing Agency with conducting national-level examinations.

"The NTA should be disbanded, and the responsibility of conducting examinations should be handed back to the respective government agencies as was done earlier," the veteran said.

The NTA on Tuesday announced the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 and said the examination would be reconducted on dates to be announced later.

In a statement, the agency said the decision was taken with the approval of the Government of India to ensure transparency and preserve public trust in the national examination system.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
pinarayi vijayan thiruvananthapuram national testing agency
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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