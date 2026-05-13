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NEET-UG 2026: Probe finds MBBS student in Kerala forwarded guess paper to friends in Rajasthan

NEET-UG 2026: Probe finds MBBS student in Kerala forwarded guess paper to friends in Rajasthan

Updated on: May 13, 2026 12:58 pm IST
PTI |
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Jaipur, The origins of a guess paper containing questions similar to those asked in NEET-UG 2026 medical exam were traced to a student from Rajasthan's Sikar pursuing MBBS in Kerala who went on to share it with his friends and a hostel owner, a senior official of the state's Special Operation's Group said.

NEET-UG 2026: Probe finds MBBS student in Kerala forwarded guess paper to friends in Rajasthan

IG, Special Operations Group , Ajay Pal Lamba said the student first received the material from a friend and shared it with others in Sikar.

The document subsequently reached several coaching students and later reached candidates in Jaipur and nearby areas before the exam that was held on May 3.

Another official said the student from Kerala forwarded the guess paper with a hostel owner in Sikar and some of his friends. The hostel owner shared the guess papers to students living in the hostel, saying it could be helpful.

However, the hostel owner himself later tipped off the local police about the guess paper. He had informed that a question bank had been distributed among a large number of students.

Statements and evidence collected during the probe have been shared with the CBI team. Several individuals are under suspicion for allegedly operating as part of an organised network, and their questioning is underway.

More than two dozen suspects have been handed over to CBI, officials said, adding further action would depend on evidence emerging during the investigation.

Police said most of the individuals questioned were either NEET aspirants or directly connected to candidates who appeared in the examination.

Investigators also found that the circulated PDF files contained around 45 chemistry questions and 90 biology questions with answers that allegedly matched the actual examination paper.

A social group named 'Private Mafia' was also found in which the password protected PDF was circulated.

Officials said no direct role of coaching institutes has surfaced in the investigation so far.

After the examination, the hostel owner in Sikar lodged a complaint with the Udyog Nagar police station and the NTA, alleging that a "question bank" had been distributed among a large number of students.

"The material was circulated in Sikar under the guise of a guess question and was distributed through multiple channels, including a consultant and students," he said.

The SOG official said no FIR has been registered in Rajasthan and the legal action will be taken by the CBI which is investigating the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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