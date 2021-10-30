NIOS collaborated with Microsoft and Ed4All to launch live interactive classes

National Institute of Open Schooling has collaborated with Microsoft and Ed4All and launched live sessions on the Virtual Open School platform. The live interactive classes were launched on October 29 which was powered by BLEAP.

The interactive session was inaugurated by Saroj Sharma, Chairperson, NIOS in the presence of Lamchonghoi Sweety Changsan, Joint Secretary (Institutions), Department of SE&L, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

This newly launched virtual school will emphasize learning and teaching patterns through non-conventional approaches like virtual live classrooms and virtual labs. This will provide learners with comprehensive online end-to-end solutions ranging from admission to certification. The learners will be able to directly interact with the experts in the live classes, use virtual labs and recorded videos, and upload their Tutor Marked Assignments online, which will also be assessed online, as per the official release.

Ms. Changsan while speaking at the event appreciated the team in the successful launch of the programme within a short span of time and acknowledged that the platform will make a humongous difference in the lives of millions of learners.

Through these interactive classes, the learners will be able to focus on developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

