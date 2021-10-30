Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / NIOS collaborated with Microsoft and Ed4All to launch live interactive classes
news

NIOS collaborated with Microsoft and Ed4All to launch live interactive classes

National Institute of Open Schooling has collaborated with Microsoft and Ed4All and launched live sessions on the Virtual Open School platform. The live interactive classes were launched on October 29 which was powered by BLEAP.
NIOS collaborated with Microsoft and Ed4All to launch live interactive classes
Published on Oct 30, 2021 12:33 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Institute of Open Schooling has collaborated with Microsoft and Ed4All and launched live sessions on the Virtual Open School platform. The live interactive classes were launched on October 29 which was powered by BLEAP. 

The interactive session was inaugurated by Saroj Sharma, Chairperson, NIOS in the presence of Lamchonghoi Sweety Changsan, Joint Secretary (Institutions), Department of SE&L, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

This newly launched virtual school will emphasize learning and teaching patterns through non-conventional approaches like virtual live classrooms and virtual labs. This will provide learners with comprehensive online end-to-end solutions ranging from admission to certification. The learners will be able to directly interact with the experts in the live classes, use virtual labs and recorded videos, and upload their Tutor Marked Assignments online, which will also be assessed online, as per the official release. 

Ms. Changsan while speaking at the event appreciated the team in the successful launch of the programme within a short span of time and acknowledged that the platform will make a humongous difference in the lives of millions of learners. 

RELATED STORIES

Through these interactive classes, the learners will be able to focus on developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nios education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mizoram allows reopening of schools in Aizawl civic body area for Class 10, 12

IGNOU exempts students from taking TEE of 1st yr Bachelor's & Masters courses   

National science aptitude test: Hold exam in vernacular languages, SC to Centre

Schools to start in West Bengal from November 16 with staggered timing
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP