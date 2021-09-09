NIRF Rankings 2021 Live Updates: Education Minister to release list today
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release NIRF Rankings 2021 on September 9, 2021. The National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF rankings will be released by the Education Minister at 12 noon. The complete list of the rankings for all top institutes will be available on the official site of NIRF on nirfindia.org.
This year NIRF will release the sixth annual ranking list of higher educational institutes in the country. The rankings will be announced for ten categories- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) and Law.
The rankings for all colleges and universities across the country given by the Ministry will be on the basis of teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception. Along with the overall rankings, stream wise rankings will also be released today.
Follow all the updates here:
-
SEP 09, 2021 11:05 AM IST
NIRF Rankings 2021 List: Categories of lists
The NIRF rankings 2021 list will be announced for ten categories- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) and Law.
-
SEP 09, 2021 11:00 AM IST
NIRF Rankings 2021 MBBS: Top 10 medical colleges of last year
- All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh
- Christian Medical College, Vellore (CMC Vellore)
- National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
- Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
- Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
- Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
- Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
- King George`s Medical University, Lucknow
-
SEP 09, 2021 10:55 AM IST
NIRF Ranking 2021: What is NIRF rankings
The National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF is the Ministry of Education's college and university ranking exercise. The ranking framework was launched in 2015 and the first annual ranking list was declared in 2016.
-
SEP 09, 2021 10:50 AM IST
NIRF 2021: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to release the lists
This year Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release NIRF 2021 rankings list for all streams and also release overall rankings. The event will begin at 12 noon. The youtube link will be available here.
-
SEP 09, 2021 10:45 AM IST
NIRF Rankings: List to release today at 12 noon
Get our daily newsletter
NIRF Rankings 2021 Live Updates: Education Minister to release list today
NIRF Rankings 2021: Education Minister to release top institutes list today
First batch of girl cadets take admission in Sainik School Kazhakootam
J-K: Community classes being held for tribal students
Institutions in Kerala to open from Oct 4 for UG, PG final year students: CM
Reopen schools or disaster looms, experts tell Indian authorities
NITI Aayog, Gujarat University sign SoI to promote cooperation in agriculture
- An MBA programme in agripreneurship and value chain management was also launched during the event by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar.
NIRF Rankings 2021: Education Minister to release India rankings on Sept 9
- Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the NIRF India ranking 2021 on September 9 in a virtual event.
Sisodia launches 'Business Blasters' programme for Delhi govt schools
37 pc students in rural areas, 19 pc in urban not studying at all: Survey
- There have been "catastrophic consequences" of the prolonged school closure in the country due to COVID-19, with over 37 per cent of students in rural areas not studying at all and 48 per cent not being able to read more than a few words, a recent survey has claimed.
Delhi govt launch ‘Business Blasters’ programme in schools for entrepreneurship
Postpone NEET 2021, let them have a fair chance: Rahul Gandhi
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked for the postponement of medical entrance exam, NEET 2021. The NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 12.
Olympians, Paralympians to visit 75 schools as per PM Modi’s request
- Expressing happiness that Olympians and Paralympians have accepted his request to visit at least 75 schools during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, PM Modi said, in the inaugural session of the Shikshak Parv, that this will inspire the students and many talented students will get encouragement.