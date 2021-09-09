NIRF Rankings 2021 Live Updates: Education Minister to release list today 

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release NIRF Rankings 2021 on September 9, 2021. The National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF rankings will be released by the Education Minister at 12 noon. The complete list of the rankings for all top institutes will be available on the official site of NIRF on nirfindia.org.

This year NIRF will release the sixth annual ranking list of higher educational institutes in the country. The rankings will be announced for ten categories- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) and Law.

The rankings for all colleges and universities across the country given by the Ministry will be on the basis of teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception. Along with the overall rankings, stream wise rankings will also be released today.