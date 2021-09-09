Home / Education / News / NIRF Rankings 2021 Live Updates: Education Minister to release list today
NIRF Rankings 2021 Live Updates
NIRF Rankings 2021 Live Updates(nirfindia.org)
Live

NIRF Rankings 2021 Live Updates: Education Minister to release list today

NIRF Rankings 2021 will be released today, September 9, 2021. The list for top colleges and universities will be released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at 12 noon. 
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2021 11:05 AM IST

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release NIRF Rankings 2021 on September 9, 2021. The National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF rankings will be released by the Education Minister at 12 noon. The complete list of the rankings for all top institutes will be available on the official site of NIRF on nirfindia.org. 

This year NIRF will release the sixth annual ranking list of higher educational institutes in the country. The rankings will be announced for ten categories-  Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) and Law.

The rankings for all colleges and universities across the country given by the Ministry will be on the basis of teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception. Along with the overall rankings, stream wise rankings will also be released today. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 09, 2021 11:05 AM IST

    NIRF Rankings 2021 List: Categories of lists 

    The NIRF rankings 2021 list will be announced for ten categories- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) and Law.

  • SEP 09, 2021 11:00 AM IST

    NIRF Rankings 2021 MBBS: Top 10 medical colleges of last year 

    1. All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
    2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh
    3. Christian Medical College, Vellore (CMC Vellore)
    4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
    5. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
    6. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
    7. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
    8. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
    9. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
    10. King George`s Medical University, Lucknow

     

  • SEP 09, 2021 10:55 AM IST

    NIRF Ranking 2021: What is NIRF rankings 

    The National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF is the Ministry of Education's college and university ranking exercise. The ranking framework was launched in 2015 and the first annual ranking list was declared in 2016.

  • SEP 09, 2021 10:50 AM IST

    NIRF 2021: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to release the lists 

    This year Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release NIRF 2021 rankings list for all streams and also release overall rankings. The event will begin at 12 noon. The youtube link will be available here. 

  • SEP 09, 2021 10:45 AM IST

    NIRF Rankings: List to release today at 12 noon 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nirf rankings nirf india nirf india rankings
NIRF Rankings 2021 Live Updates(nirfindia.org)
NIRF Rankings 2021 Live Updates(nirfindia.org)
news

NIRF Rankings 2021 Live Updates: Education Minister to release list today 

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2021 11:00 AM IST
NIRF Rankings 2021 will be released today, September 9, 2021. The list for top colleges and universities will be released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at 12 noon. 
READ FULL STORY
NIRF Ranking 2021: Education Minister to release top institutes list today(nirfindia.org)
NIRF Ranking 2021: Education Minister to release top institutes list today(nirfindia.org)
news

NIRF Rankings 2021: Education Minister to release top institutes list today

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 08:19 AM IST
NIRF Ranking 2021 will be released by Education Minister on September 9, 2021. The event will be conducted at 12 noon. 
READ FULL STORY
Close
First batch of girl cadets take admission in Sainik School Kazhakootam(https://www.sainikschooltvm.nic.in/)
First batch of girl cadets take admission in Sainik School Kazhakootam(https://www.sainikschooltvm.nic.in/)
news

First batch of girl cadets take admission in Sainik School Kazhakootam

PTI | , Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 02:19 PM IST
For the first time in history after the foundation of the only Sainik School in the state in 1962, the first batch of girl cadets took admission in Sainik School Kazhakootam (SSKZM) here clearing All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2021) for the academic year 2020-21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
J-K: Community classes being held for tribal students
J-K: Community classes being held for tribal students
news

J-K: Community classes being held for tribal students 

ANI | , Rajouri
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Amid uneven terrain and hard climatic conditions, community classes are being held on the higher reaches of the Pirpanjal range in the Pir Marg area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district for children of tribal nomadic communities which undertake seasonal migration towards upper reaches for six months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Chief Minister, however, said that reopening of the institutions would be subject to the condition that all final year students, faculty and staff receive at least the first dose of vaccination.(ANI file)
The Chief Minister, however, said that reopening of the institutions would be subject to the condition that all final year students, faculty and staff receive at least the first dose of vaccination.(ANI file)
news

Institutions in Kerala to open from Oct 4 for UG, PG final year students: CM  

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 11:59 PM IST
All higher education institutions, including technical, polytechnic and medical, will be allowed to operate from October 4 onwards for final year students, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reopen schools or disaster looms, experts tell Indian authorities(HT Photo/Deepak Gupta)
Reopen schools or disaster looms, experts tell Indian authorities(HT Photo/Deepak Gupta)
news

Reopen schools or disaster looms, experts tell Indian authorities

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Many top Indian epidemiolgists and social scientists are urging authorities to reopen in-person school classes for all age groups, saying the benefits outweigh the risks especially as poor rural children are missing out on online education.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NITI Aayog, Gujarat University sign SoI to promote cooperation in agriculture(https://twitter.com/RajivKumar1)
NITI Aayog, Gujarat University sign SoI to promote cooperation in agriculture(https://twitter.com/RajivKumar1)
news

NITI Aayog, Gujarat University sign SoI to promote cooperation in agriculture

Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 05:27 PM IST
  • An MBA programme in agripreneurship and value chain management was also launched during the event by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIRF Rankings 2021: Education Minister to release India rankings on Sept 9(nirfindia.org)
NIRF Rankings 2021: Education Minister to release India rankings on Sept 9(nirfindia.org)
news

NIRF Rankings 2021: Education Minister to release India rankings on Sept 9

Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 05:04 PM IST
  • Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the NIRF India ranking 2021 on September 9 in a virtual event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also laid emphasis on the youth becoming job creators rather than job seekers.(HT_PRINT/file)
Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also laid emphasis on the youth becoming job creators rather than job seekers.(HT_PRINT/file)
news

Sisodia launches 'Business Blasters' programme for Delhi govt schools

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 04:54 PM IST
In an effort aimed at helping youth acquire business skills, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday launched the 'Business Blasters' programme for Delhi government school students of classes 11 and 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
37 pc students in rural areas, 19 pc in urban not studying at all: Survey(HT Photo/Deepak Gupta)
37 pc students in rural areas, 19 pc in urban not studying at all: Survey(HT Photo/Deepak Gupta)
news

37 pc students in rural areas, 19 pc in urban not studying at all: Survey

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • There have been "catastrophic consequences" of the prolonged school closure in the country due to COVID-19, with over 37 per cent of students in rural areas not studying at all and 48 per cent not being able to read more than a few words, a recent survey has claimed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi govt launch ‘Business Blasters’ programme in schools for entrepreneurship
Delhi govt launch ‘Business Blasters’ programme in schools for entrepreneurship
news

Delhi govt launch ‘Business Blasters’ programme in schools for entrepreneurship

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday launched the Delhi government’s "Business Blasters" programme at the Thyagraj Stadium here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
news

Postpone NEET 2021, let them have a fair chance: Rahul Gandhi

Edited by Maitree Baral
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked for the postponement of medical entrance exam, NEET 2021. The NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Olympians, Paralympians to visit 75 schools as per PM Modi’s request
Olympians, Paralympians to visit 75 schools as per PM Modi’s request
news

Olympians, Paralympians to visit 75 schools as per PM Modi’s request

Edited by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:34 PM IST
  • Expressing happiness that Olympians and Paralympians have accepted his request to visit at least 75 schools during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, PM Modi said, in the inaugural session of the Shikshak Parv, that this will inspire the students and many talented students will get encouragement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live: PM Modi to address teachers and students today(ANI)
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live: PM Modi to address teachers and students today(ANI)
news

Shikshak Parv 2021 Live: PM Modi launches key initiatives in education sector

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Shikshak Parv 2021 is being celebrated from September 5 to 17, 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the  students, teachers, and education stakeholders on therole of teachers, learning during pandemics, new initiatives under NEP 2020. 
READ FULL STORY
Bihar: Specially-abled girl learns to write with toes, aims to be a teacher
Bihar: Specially-abled girl learns to write with toes, aims to be a teacher
news

Bihar: Specially-abled girl learns to write with toes, aims to be a teacher

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 02:58 PM IST
A 14-year-old specially-abled girl hailing from Bihar's Patna has become the epitome of courage and grit to move forward in life as she continued to peruse her education by learning to write with her toes after she lost both her hands in an accident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.