Published on Feb 02, 2023 03:12 PM IST

Railway Ministry has announced UPSC Civil Services exam as qualifying exam for IRMS. No separate IRMSE will be conducted for recruitment.

No IRMS exam this year, recruitment to be done through UPSC Civil Services exam(HT File Photo)
ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi

Ministry of Railways have decided to recruit candidates to Indian Railway Management Service through UPSC Civil Services examination. The recruitment examination for IRMS has been dropped and UPSC civil services will be qualifying exam for IRMS.

The decision to recruit candidates was taken by Ministry of Railways in consultation with UPSC and DoPT a day after Union Budget 2023-24 was presented.

Earlier in December, the Ministry has announced that candidates will be recruited through IRMS examination to be conducted by UPSC. UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam will act as the qualifying test for IMRSE Mains exam, as per the ministry statement. The structure of the exam will be same as CSE, in terms of syllabi, paper pattern, age limit, etc.

Meanwhile, the UPSC Civil Services registration has started on February 1, 2023 and will close on February 21, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC preliminary examination will be conducted on May 28, 2023. This year 1105 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application correction window will open on February 22 and will close on February 28, 2023. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPSC.

