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NTA announces more rough-work space, extended exam window for NEET-UG 2026

NTA announces more rough-work space, extended exam window for NEET-UG 2026

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 01:58 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The National Testing Agency on Friday announced a series of student-friendly measures for NEET 2026, including additional rough-work space, and an extended examination window.

NTA announces more rough-work space, extended exam window for NEET-UG 2026

The medical entrance examination is scheduled to be held on June 21.

According to the NTA, the examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, providing a total window of 195 minutes. The duration of the examination has been extended by 15 minutes.

"This window is designed to accommodate the invigilation formalities at the start and end of the examination, such as the signing requirements, which candidates earlier felt reduced their effective working time," the agency said.

The NTA has also doubled the number of pages provided for rough work in the question-paper booklet from two to four pages, giving candidates additional space for calculations and reasoning.

"Candidates may preferably use the rough-work pages provided at the beginning and at the end of the booklet for this purpose," it said.

"NTA reaffirms its commitment to conducting NEET 2026 in a fair, secure and candidate-friendly manner, and to continuously improving the examination experience for the lakhs of aspirants who appear for it," it added.

The NEET-UG for admissions into medical courses took place on May 3 this year but was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak. The CBI is currently investigating this matter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
national testing agency
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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