The National Testing Agency, NTA, is all set to hire subject experts who prepare question papers for its national-level examinations. To strengthen the hiring process, the agency has introduced a four-stage screening and verification process for its empanelment.

NTA’s new subject expert selection process: 4 stages explained (Hindustan Times)

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Teachers who wish to apply for the subject expert role must submit their educational and employment records, identity documents, conflict-of-interest and confidentiality declarations, and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their current employer.

UGC-NET Row: NTA removes over 50 staff, fills 10 new leadership roles

The decision to hire subject experts was taken after NTA removed 600 subject experts as part of a broader overhaul of its exam system.

What is the four-stage process for hiring experts

The Agency has prescribed a four-stage process for the empanelment of subject-experts. What are the four stages?

Stage 1: Document and eligibility verification

NTA will first check the completeness of applications, candidates’ qualifications and experience, and supporting documents such as Aadhaar, PAN, and NOC from the current employer.

Stage 2: Subject-matter evaluation

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{{^usCountry}} Shortlisted candidates will be assessed on their academic standing, research record, previous experience in setting examination papers and overall subject expertise. The evaluation will be carried out by subject-expert committees constituted by the NTA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shortlisted candidates will be assessed on their academic standing, research record, previous experience in setting examination papers and overall subject expertise. The evaluation will be carried out by subject-expert committees constituted by the NTA. {{/usCountry}}

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NTA tightens vetting rules for subject experts after sacking 600 amid exam row

Stage 3: Background verification

Candidates who clear the subject-matter evaluation will undergo comprehensive background checks. These will cover academic credentials, employment history, integrity declarations and conflict-of-interest disclosures.

Stage 4: Formal empanelment

Candidates who clear the previous stages will be formally empanelled for specified subjects, levels and types of examination-related work. The empanelment will remain valid for three years, subject to satisfactory performance and continued integrity.

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NTA has also stated that empanelment can be terminated before the three-year period if an expert breaches the prescribed terms, subject to appropriate notice.

NTA conducts 10 major national-level entrance exams in multiple shifts during the year. The question papers for these examinations are prepared by empanelled subject experts, who are paid around ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 a year, with their involvement generally lasting between seven and 15 days, depending on their role.

NTA Overhaul: What are the major changes to be introduced in the examination system?

Meanwhile, NTA is set for a major overhaul of its examination system after it faced a series of controversies and alleged lapses in the conduct of the major entrance and eligibility examinations, including UGC-NET and NEET-UG. A total of 10 key changes are expected to be implemented by the Agency.