Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / Odisha announces SOP ahead of opening of schools for Std 8 and 11 students
news

Odisha announces SOP ahead of opening of schools for Std 8 and 11 students

Odisha school and mass education department on Monday issued an advisory for standard XI and VIII students ahead of the reopening of their classes from October 21 and 25 respectively.
Odisha announces SOP ahead of opening of schools for Std 8 and 11 students(HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 12:25 PM IST
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar

Odisha school and mass education department on Monday issued an advisory for standard XI and VIII students ahead of the reopening of their classes from October 21 and 25 respectively.

A notification issued by the department said a meeting between teachers and managing committee of schools will be

As per the SOP, the classes for Standard 8 will be held from 9 am to 12:30 pm. Similarly, the class timings for Standard 11 students will be between 10 am and 1.30 pm. For ensuring social distancing and queue management inside and at the entrance of the premises, specific markings on the floor/ground with a gap of 6 feet should be made.

Inside classrooms, students would be made to sit at safe distances/alternate desks. A particular seat/space should be earmarked for each student based on roll number so that there is limited exposure to other students' physical spaces.

Physical distancing would be maintained in staff rooms by earmarking seats for teachers at an adequate distance and other common areas such as mess and libraries and cafeterias.

RELATED STORIES

The students will be provided dry foods instead of cooked meals in the school. There will be a special examination on October 27, 28 and 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha school schools reopening education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NDMC starts process of online transfer of teachers, principals

RSS, affiliates to review National Education Policy implementation at 2 day meet

Rajasthan governor stresses on bridging digital gap for students in rural areas

Number of Indian students increasing in Italy : de Luca
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP