The Odisha government has released the second instalment of ₹14.34 crore to eligible higher education institutions, accounting for 15 per cent of the approved assistance under a state government scheme for the academic session 2026-27, officials said on Thursday.

Odisha govt releases ₹14.34 cr to higher education institutions under 'Gyanodaya' scheme

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The Higher Education Department released the funds under the 'Gyanodaya – Shiksha Ru Samruddhi' (KG to PG Free Education) scheme through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS), they said.

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Earlier, the department had released the first instalment of ₹9.56 crore (10 per cent of the approved assistance) to the eligible institutions, according to an official statement.

With the release of the first two instalments, a total of ₹23.90 crore has been disbursed so far, it said.

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{{^usCountry}} State Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the phased release of funds will support the effective implementation of the scheme, and ensure that eligible students receive the benefits of free education without financial barriers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the phased release of funds will support the effective implementation of the scheme, and ensure that eligible students receive the benefits of free education without financial barriers. {{/usCountry}}

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The 'Gyanodaya' scheme covers eligible students enrolled in regular UG and PG programmes offered by state public universities, government colleges and government-aided private colleges.

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Students covered under the scheme are required to pay only the prescribed examination fee.