O.P. Jindal Global University and Pace University sign agreement for short-term study abroad programme

A delegation from Pace University, New York, led by Professor Marvin Krislov visited O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU). President, Professor Marvin Krislov, Pace University, New York, USA and The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University Prof (Dr) C Raj Kumar(Handout)

According to a press release by O.P. Jindal Global University, this visit emphasised the commitment of both institutions to nurture long-term collaborations and partnerships across various academic disciplines.

One of the highlights of the visit is the signing of the Semester Abroad Agreement between Jindal Global Business School (JGBS), Jindal School of Banking & Finance (JSBF), and the Lubin School of Business at Pace University. Under the Semester Abroad Agreement, students from JGBS and JSBF will have the chance to experience the academic environment of the Lubin School of Business providing them with international exposure and access to expert faculty members at Pace University.

“The United States and India have a very important role in advancing the cause of higher education as we are the world’s leading democracies deeply embedded in the values of pluralism, diversity, and inclusivity. We are also societies which have valued freedoms, not just the individual freedom of speech and expression but also the role of institutions which are involved in protecting the role of those freedoms and advancing civil liberties. Both countries have had a strong commitment to education and have recognised that education has the transformative potential for impacting society and that commitment towards education has resulted in the US becoming a global powerhouse for some of the world’s finest institutions. It has democratised excellence with a view of providing opportunities and access to a large number of diverse people. India has also done that in the last 75 years. Partnerships between institutions go beyond state level diplomatic and strategic relationships and they shape the future of the relationship," said the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University Prof (Dr) C Raj Kumar

“U.S. colleges transform students’ lives — and through them families and even communities. Over the next decade, we have to be prepared for the technological landscape to change and students will need to upskill to match that. Providing access to that power is Pace’s historic mission. In fact, a few years ago, a Harvard study ranked Pace as the No. 1 private, four-year college for driving upward economic mobility. U.S., college graduates earn far more than those without college degrees. U.S. colleges teach not just mastery of an area of study but also the skills that are crucial in a changing economy: critical thinking, adaptability, resilience, and lifelong learning. U.S. colleges expose students to people unlike us gives people opportunities to work together, listen to one another, learn from one another, and collaborate effectively. The US colleges teach students to engage productively with a wider world, how to exist in the adult world. There is a key difference in the demography of India and the U.S. as India has a very large section of the population in the 18-22-year group. There is also a greater desire for higher education and graduate degrees. Access to higher education leads to more economic benefits. We call our educational model the Pace Path — a powerful combination of academic instruction and hands-on experiential learning that sets our students up for success immediately upon graduation," said Professor Marvin Krislov, President, Pace University.

An agreement for a short-term study abroad programme for JGU students at Pace University was also signed between Pace University and O.P. Jindal Global University which offers students from JGU an opportunity to participate in the specially designed and customised course that delves into the nuances of Business, Entrepreneurship and Finance, informed O. P. Jindal Global University.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON