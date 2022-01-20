Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Last date to register today, direct link to apply here

PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 registration process will end today, January 20, 2022. Candidates who want to register themselves for the Pariksha Pe Charcha for this year can do it through the official site of My Gov on mygov.in. The registration process was started on December 28, 2021.

This year the themes for students, teachers, and parents are different. For students, the themes are Exam stress management strategies during COVID19, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Self-reliant school for self-reliant India, Clean India, green India, Digital collaboration in Classrooms, Environmental conservation, and climate change resilience.

The fifth edition of PPC will be held in February 2022. Students can participate through teachers' login. To participate, candidates will be selected by teachers to log in and enable those, who don’t have access to the internet or email ID or mobile number to participate. One teacher may log in and enable one or more students by submitting the correct student details and their entries.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How to register

Candidates who want to apply online can check these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of My Gov on mygov.in.

Click on Campaign link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can register online.

Enter the details and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Once done click on submit.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.