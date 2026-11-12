Are you planning to take the NET examination and unsure which one to appear for? To help students clear their confusion, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has shared a detailed explanation of both exams- UGC NET and CSIR UGC NET and what makes them different.

Planning to take NET? NTA explains how UGC-NET differs from CSIR-UGC NET– check eligibility, exam pattern (Unsplash/For representation)

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Although both examinations determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programs, they differ in subject coverage, examination structure, and marking schemes.

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Subjects to be covered in the exam

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET is conducted for candidates from five core science disciplines: Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

The UGC NET exam is conducted for 87 subjects across Humanities, Social Sciences, Commerce and Languages.

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Pattern of exam

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{{^usCountry}} The CSIR UGC NET exam is divided into three parts: Part A, Part B, and Part C. Candidates are required to attempt a specified number of questions, with subject-specific negative marking applied to incorrect answers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CSIR UGC NET exam is divided into three parts: Part A, Part B, and Part C. Candidates are required to attempt a specified number of questions, with subject-specific negative marking applied to incorrect answers. {{/usCountry}}

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The test paper will consist of two sections, each containing objective-type, multiple-choice questions. Part I will have 50 questions of 100 marks, and Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 3 hours.

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Who can appear

For CSIR UGC NET, candidates from science-focused disciplines can appear for the exam.

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For the UGC NET, candidates from a wide range of academic disciplines, including the humanities, social sciences, and commerce, can apply for the exam.

Why is the exam held?

The Joint CSIR UGC NET exam is held for science- and research-oriented disciplines, and the UGC NET exam is held for teaching, research and academic disciplines across a wider subject range.

Exam dates

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination for December 2026 will be held on December 19, 22, and 27, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The examination will be held from December 14 to December 18, 2026.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET and UGC NET.