New Delhi, Union Minister for Education Pralhad Joshi on Thursday launched a six-month Certificate course in Primary Teacher Education for in-service teachers who hold a B.Ed. degree, officials said.

Pralhad Joshi launches six-month Bridge Course in Primary Teacher Education

The Bridge Course will be implemented through the National Institute of Open Schooling and will equip teachers with child-centred, inclusive and development-appropriate teaching practices, strengthening the quality of education at the foundational and primary stages.

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"The Bridge will serve as a critical pathway for such teachers to attain certification to teach at the primary level. This specialised professional development programme will provide comprehensive training to help teachers develop the necessary skills and competencies to effectively educate learners at the primary level ," the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

Designed according to the framework of the National Council for Teacher Education , the course will strengthen primary-stage pedagogical competencies through academic learning, at least 10 days of online contact classes and at least 20 days of school-based experience.

"The course will enable teachers to cater to the diverse learning needs of young children. Comprising six theory courses and a school-based practicum, the programme provides a robust framework to connect educational theory with classroom practice," the MoE said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Bridge Course aims at empowering primary teachers with the skills, attitudes and reflective capacities necessary to ensure quality education and lifelong learning for all children in primary classrooms. It promotes a vision of teaching as a dynamic, context-sensitive and inquiry-based profession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Bridge Course aims at empowering primary teachers with the skills, attitudes and reflective capacities necessary to ensure quality education and lifelong learning for all children in primary classrooms. It promotes a vision of teaching as a dynamic, context-sensitive and inquiry-based profession. {{/usCountry}}

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The Supreme Court of India had empowered the NCTE to devise a bridge course for those appointees who were appointed as primary teachers but did not have a D.El.Ed qualification.

Accordingly, the Bridge Course was designed for in-service primary school teachers appointed between June 28, 2018 and August 11, 2023 to teach at the primary level with a B.Ed. degree.

The programme includes both theoretical and practical components aimed at foundational learning principles. The medium of instruction shall be Hindi and English. However, the teachers will be allowed to write the Public Examination in any of the 22 scheduled languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

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The course will be delivered through an online distance learning mode of instruction. The course will include contact programmes, school-based practicum , video tutorials, e-learning materials and digital platforms.

"This approach ensures that in-service teachers can actively engage with the course content while balancing their professional responsibilities. Admission to the course will be online through the NIOS official bridge course portal. Eligible teachers can register, upload required documents and see the status of admission through the designated dashboard," the ministry said.

"All course material, including self-learning material, will be provided in digital format. Teachers will have online access to supplementary resources such as audios and videos, interactive content to enhance their learning experience," it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.