Home / Education / News / Prof AK Singh takes charge as new VC of Rajju Bhaiya State varsity
news

Prof AK Singh takes charge as new VC of Rajju Bhaiya State varsity

Talking to the media, after joining as the new VC, Prof Singh said that implementing courses under the guidelines of National Education Policy (NEP)-2021 would be his priority.
By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:31 AM IST
Prof AK Singh (right) being welcomed by UPRTOU VC Prof KN Singh at PRPSU in Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT)

The newly appointed vice-chancellor of Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) State University (PRPSU), Prof Akhilesh Kumar Singh took charge on Saturday. He has been appointed by the Chancellor of the university and UP Governor Anandiben Patel for a term of three years.

Talking to the media, after joining as the new VC, Prof Singh said that implementing courses under the guidelines of National Education Policy (NEP)-2021 would be his priority. Besides, having dialogue with the students and resolving their problems will also be on his priority list. Prof Singh said that effective measures will be taken to ensure high standards of research in the university. “Students and teachers are the pillars of education. The goal of achieving excellence by the institution is possible only by listening to the problems of the students and teachers and resolving them”, said the VC who took charge from the officiating VC, Prof KN Singh.

Prof KN Singh is VC of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU) and was recently given additional charge of PRPSU when its VC Prof Sangita Srivastava was appointed VC of Allahabad University (AU) in November 2020.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

President Kovind to attend convocation at NIT Rourkela on March 21

NID students take part in designing modern street vending carts

Punjab govt declares preparatory leaves in schools after surge in COVID cases

Odisha waives hostel fees of 17,000 boarders in state-run institutes

He added that striking a perfect balance between the undergraduate and postgraduate courses as per the policy laid down under NEP would be a challenge but with the active participation of both teacher and taught, this would be achieved.

He said that according to the new pattern, new UG and PG courses have to be introduced on the pattern of 4 plus 1. In such a situation, it is necessary to hold graduate classes on the main campus of the university.

Prof Singh said that research has an important place in higher education and to provide a fillip to this, the help of various agencies would be taken at the national level. For this, steps will be taken towards signing MoUs (Memorandums of Understanding) with various institutions also, he added. The vice-chancellor, after assuming office, held a formal meeting with the university teachers and administrative officials. Officers and teachers of the institution welcomed Prof AK Singh by presenting hi bouquet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national education policy 2020 uttar pradesh
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP