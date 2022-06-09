Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / QS World University Rankings 2023: List of top universities in India
news

QS World University Rankings 2023: List of top universities in India

QS World University Rankings 2023: Here is the list of top universities in India
QS World University Rankings 2022: List of top universities in India (iStockphoto)(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jun 09, 2022 01:01 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

QS World University Rankings: Quacquarelli Symonds on May 8 announced the 2023 edition of World Universities which show Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is the top university in India, followed by IITs in Mumbai and Delhi in second and third places.

Forty one (41) Indian universities have featured in this highly regarded university ranking system this year. Below is the complete list:

QS World University Rankings 2023: List of top universities in India

National rankName of universirtyGlobal rank/bracket
1IISc Bangalore155
2IIT Bombay172
3IIT Delhi174
4IIT Madras250
5IIT Kanpur264
6IIT Kharagpur270
7IIT Roorkee369
8IIT Guwahati384
9IIT Indore396
10University of  Delhi521-30
11Savitribai Phule Pune University541-50
12University of Madras541-50
13Anna University551-60
14IIT Hyderabad581-90
15Jawaharlal Nehru University601-50
16IIT-Banaras Hindu University651-700
17OP Jindal Global University651-700
18Jadavpur University701-750
19Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal751-800
20University of Hyderabad751-800
21Chandigarh University801-1000
22IIT Bhubaneswar801-1000
23Jamia Millia Islamia801-1000
24National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy)801-1000
25Pondicherry University801-1000
26Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences801-1000
27University of Calcutta801-1000
28Aligarh Muslim University1001-1200
29Amity University1001-1200
30Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham 1001-1200
31Banaras Hindu University1001-1200
32Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani1001-1200
33Satyabama Institute of Science and Technology1001-1200
34Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan 1001-1200
35Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology1001-1200
36University of Mumbai1001-1200
37Vellore Institute of Technology1001-1200
38Jamia Hamdard1201-1400
39Osmania University1201-1400
40Panjab University1201-1400
41SRM Institute of Science and Technology1201-1400
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india's top universities education news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP