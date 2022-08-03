Refund full fee of cancelled admissions till October 31: UGC to universities

University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday ordered higher education institutions to refund full fee to students who cancel their admissions or migrate to a different institute on or before October 31. The entire free, including all charges should be refunded to those who cancel admissions/migrate by October 31 and after that, till December 31, the entire fee should be refunded after deducting a cancellation fee of up to ₹1,000, the commission said.

This has been done for the 2022-23 academic session as a special case, in view of COVID-19 pandemic related factors, it added.

UGC in its guidelines on examination and academic calendar issued on July 16, 2021 had stipulated the provision of refund of fees on account of cancellation of admissions/migrations of students during the academic session 2021-2022.

In July 2022, the commission had asked HEIs to set the undergraduate admission deadline after CBSE Class 12 results.

“Several entrance examinations including CUET, JEE Main, JEE Advance etc. have been delayed, due to which admissions may continue up to October, 2022.”

“In view above, and in order to avoid financial hardships being faced by parents, it has been decided by UGC that full refund of fees should be made by the higher educational institutions on account of all cancellations of admissions/ migrations of students up to October 31, 2022 for the academic session 2022- 2023 as a special case...Thereafter, on cancellation/ withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2022, the entire fee collected from a student should be refunded in full after deducting not more than Rs.1000/- as processing fee,” the UGC notification reads.

In a separate letter, the commission has also asked HEIS to adjust or carry forward mess charges and hostel fees to all students charged during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

