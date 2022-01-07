Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SC allows resumption of NEET-PG counselling, upholds validity of OBC, EWS quota

The Supreme Court on Friday, in an interim order, allowed resumption of medical counselling for NEET-PG admissions for the year 2021-22, and upheld the validity of 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS quotas.
Published on Jan 07, 2022 11:46 AM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna said that detailed reasons for the interim order will follow and the counselling for the NEET-PG for the academic year 2021-22 will proceed as per the criteria already notified.

The bench said that validity of criteria of 8 lakh for determination of EWS for future years will be subject to final adjudication of the batch of petitions and listed the pleas for final hearing on March 5. 

supreme court neet pg education
