Home / Education / News / Schools in Delhi allowed to reopen for all classes from Nov 1: Sisodia
Schools in Delhi allowed to reopen for all classes from Nov 1: Sisodia

All schools and educational institutes in the national capital would be allowed to reopen from November 1 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said on Wednesday.
Schools, educational institutes in Delhi allowed to reopen from Nov 1: Sisodia(HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi

All schools and educational institutes in the national capital would be allowed to reopen from November 1 with online classes to remain in continuation for those who wish to study offline, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said on Wednesday as COVID cases dip.

“All the schools and educational institutes shall be allowed to be opened, for all the classes, in Delhi from 1st Nov. However, schools shall also continue online classes for the students who are not willing to attend classes offline,” said Manish Sisodia in a tweet.

“Experts suggested that no parent will be forced to send their children to school. All schools will have to ensure that classes take place in hybrid mode with max of 50% strength in classrooms,” he said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Schools and colleges have remained closed since March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though it was decided to reopen the schools earlier this year, it was again shut down due to the devastating second wave of the COVID-19.

 

 

Topics
delhi school schools reopening
