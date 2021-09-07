Shikshak Parv 2021 Live: PM Modi launches key initiatives in education sector
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, September 7, 2021 has addressed the students, teachers and education stakeholders on Shikshak Parv 2021 conclave. He has also launched key initiatives in theeducation sector.
‘Shikshak Parv 2021’ is being celebrated to honour the contribution of teachers, learning during pandemics, new initiatives under NEP 2020 and others.
The Shiksha Parv is being celebrated by the Ministry of Education. The celebration started on September 5 and will continue till September 17 in recognition of the valuable contributions of teachers and to take New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 a step forward.
Along with addressing all the education stakeholders, the Prime Minister will also launch five initiatives on the occasion, including Indian Sign Language dictionary of 10,000 words, Talking Books (audio books for visually impaired), School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework (SQAAF) of CBSE, NISTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat, and Vidyanjali Portal for facilitating education volunteers, donors and CSR contributors for school development.
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 07 Sep 2021 11:11 AM
Shikshak Parv Theme: Minister Annapurna Devi congratulates teachers
MoS for Education, Annapurna Devi has congratulated the teachers who have received the National Award. She took her official Twitter handle to congratulate the teachers.
Tue, 07 Sep 2021 11:07 AM
PM Modi Speech on Shikshak Parv
Tue, 07 Sep 2021 11:04 AM
Shikshak Parv: What is N-DEAR
While addressing the education stakeholders, the Prime Minister informed about N-DEAR. He said that National Digital Educational Architecture i.e., N-DEAR is going to play a big role by eliminating inequality in education. Just as the UPI interface has revolutionized the banking sector, N-DEAR will act as a super connect between all academic activities.
Tue, 07 Sep 2021 10:57 AM
PM Modi urges private sectors to bring vibrant changes
"The government is tirelessly bringing vibrant changes in the educational sector to change the face of Indian education and welcomes the private sector to come forward and contribute their bit", Prime Minister said.
Tue, 07 Sep 2021 10:53 AM
Shikshak Parv Latest Updates: What is Vidyanjali 2.0
Vidyanjali 2.0 is a portal for facilitating education volunteers, donors and CSR contributors for school development. It is the platform for the country's resolve to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' with 'Sabka Prayas'.
Tue, 07 Sep 2021 10:51 AM
NEP 2020: PM Modi speaks on National Education Policy
PM Modi says, “From the formulation of NEP to implementation, there has been contribution of academicians, experts, teachers, at every level. You all deserve praise for this. Now we have to take this participation to a new level, we also have to involve the society in it.”
Tue, 07 Sep 2021 10:48 AM
PM Modi congratulates teachers for receiving National Award
Prime Minister has congratulated the teachers who have received the National Award this year. He said, “The contribution you all have made for the future of the students in the country in difficult times is incomparable, commendable.”
Tue, 07 Sep 2021 10:46 AM
PM Modi on Shikshak Parv: New initiatives launched
Tue, 07 Sep 2021 10:42 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Speech begins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his speech at Shikshak Parv.
Tue, 07 Sep 2021 10:40 AM
Shikshak Parv Today: Prime Minister to launch 5 initiative today
Tue, 07 Sep 2021 10:37 AM
Shikshak Parv 2021: PM Modi to address the stakeholders soon
Prime Minister will address the education stakeholders soon. The Shikshak Parv has been inaugurated by PM Modi.
Tue, 07 Sep 2021 10:35 AM
Shikshak Parv: Education Minister begins the conclave
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has started the Shikshak Parv conclave and welcomes the Prime Minister along with other Ministers, education stakeholders and others.
Tue, 07 Sep 2021 10:31 AM
Shikshak Parv Latest Updates: Conclave Begins
Shiksha Parv 2021 begins.
Tue, 07 Sep 2021 10:30 AM
Shikshak Parv Theme
Tue, 07 Sep 2021 10:25 AM
PM Modi Speech on Shikshka Parv: Five initiatives to be launched
Tue, 07 Sep 2021 10:20 AM
PM Modi on Shikshak Parv: Where to watch
Tue, 07 Sep 2021 10:15 AM
Shikshak Parv Today: Who will be attending the event
Students, teachers, and education stakeholders can attend the event virtually. The conclave will also be attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Ministers of State for Education Annpurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.
Tue, 07 Sep 2021 10:11 AM
Shikshak Parv 2021: PM Modi to speak on many aspects
The Prime Minister will address education stakeholders on the role of teachers, learning during pandemics, new initiatives under NEP 2020 and others in the Shikshak Parv today at 10.30 am.
Tue, 07 Sep 2021 10:06 AM
Shikshak Parv: Ministry of Education organises the event
Ministry of Education has organized the Shikshak Parv 2021 event. Prime Minister Modi will address the education stakeholders at 10.30 am today.