Shiv Nadar Foundation introduces new law school, more than 40 students enrolled in inaugural batch

Shiv Nadar Foundation’s latest initiative, the Shiv Nadar School of Law was inaugurated at the campus of Shiv Nadar University in Chennai recently which will five-year BA.LLB program for law aspirants. The Shiv Nadar School of Law was inaugurated at the campus of Shiv Nadar University in Chennai.

The inaugural function was attended by Supreme Court Judge Justice MM Sundresh who was the chief guest, along with others including Prof. (Dr.) S.K. Bhattacharyya, vice chancellor at Shiv Nadar University, Shikhar Malhotra, trustee at Shiv Nadar Foundation, Prof. (Dr.) Shiv Swaminathan, dean at Shiv Nadar School of Law, and Prof. (Dr.) Vinay Sitapati, associate dean at Shiv Nadar School of Law.

Notably, 45 students have already enrolled in the inaugural batch. Additionally, the institution has planned a batch size of 120 students for next year.

The Shiv Nadar School of Law also offers scholarships to students including full-tuition waivers.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Sundresh, highlighted that despite India having numerous law colleges, quality legal education is scarce, thereby preventing law students to not contributing positively to society.

He emphasised that such a scenario must change as the legal field deals with issues of society much more than other professions.

“Those in the legal profession must never forget the core principle, that they exist to serve the society and the litigant,” Justice Sundresh said.

Prof. Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya expressed his delight in introducing the Shiv Nadar School of Law to Chennai which seeks to transform aspiring legal students into world-class lawyers.

He informed me that the law school “combines a true-blue liberal arts program with legal studies, and the curriculum has been framed on global best practices.”

Furthermore, Prof Bhattacharya added that professors and faculty members are drawn from the best Western universities such as Oxford, Harvard, Yale, and Princeton, and one-fifth of the faculty will be active legal practitioners from India and abroad.

Trustee Shikhar Malhotra highlighted that Shiv Nadar University Chennai is a hub for intellectual exploration and innovation, and the inauguration of the law school is poised to cultivate India’s best legal professionals and scholars.

Prof. Shivprasad Swaminathan stated that the law school will become a beacon of excellence backed by state-of-the-art facilities, global faculty, and a student-centric approach.