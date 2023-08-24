Shrewsbury School UK collaborates with JSW Society to establish first campus in India

Shrewsbury School UK has collaborated with Jagran Social Welfare Society to establish its first campus in India. The first campus of the school will be built in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The school launch ceremony took place on Thursday, August 24 in New Delhi. The event was attended by Tim Haynes, Governing Chair, Shrewsbury School, UK, Hari Mohan Gupta and Abhishek Mohan Gupta from the Jagran Social Welfare Society, promoters of the Shrewsbury School in India, and Dr. Maghin Tamilarasan, Director International Development from the Shrewsbury School, UK.

As per a press release issued by JSW Society, the Shrewsbury International School, India Campus will start functioning from the academic year 2025-26 onwards. The school will be designed as a co-education boarding school for ages 11-18 and will have 800 students at its full strength. The school will be set up in 150 acres campus.

The students will study the English National Curriculum leading to Cambridge International IGCSE examinations undertaken in years 9 and 10 to qualify students for entry into A Level course with final examinations at the end of years 12 and 13, read the press release.

The enrolment process will open in July 2024. Interested students and parents can check the school’s official website for details.