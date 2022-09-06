TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2022 LIVE: Phase 1 results releasing today

Telangana State Council of Higher Education will release TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2022 results for Phase 1 on September 6, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of TS EAMCET on tseamcet.nic.in.

The payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website will be done from September 6 to September 13, 2022. The freezing of options was done on September 2, 2022 and certificate verification was done from August 23 to September 2, 2022.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of TSEAMCET.