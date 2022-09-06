Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2022 LIVE: Phase 1 results releasing today

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2022 Live Updates: Phase 1 results will be announced today, September 6, 2022. The results will be available at tseamcet.nic.in. Check updates.
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 05:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Telangana State Council of Higher Education will release TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2022 results for Phase 1 on September 6, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of TS EAMCET on tseamcet.nic.in. 

The payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website will be done from September 6 to September 13, 2022. The freezing of options was done on September 2, 2022 and certificate verification was done from August 23 to September 2, 2022. 

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of TSEAMCET. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 06 Sep 2022 05:55 PM

    TS EAMCET counselling: Where to check Phase 1 seat allotment result 

    tseamcet.nic.in

  • Tue, 06 Sep 2022 05:45 PM

    TS EAMCET counselling 1st round results: Credentials required 

    For downloading the candidate’s Provisional Allotment Order, enter the ROC Form Number, TSEAMCET Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth in Candidate login. 

  • Tue, 06 Sep 2022 05:35 PM

    TS EAMCET counselling 2022 results: Tuition fees 

    The Tuition Fee particulars and seats available under Convenor Quota College wise will be made available on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in well before the commencement of option entry. The Fee reimbursement for eligible candidates is subject to the guidelines issued by the Government from time to time.

  • Tue, 06 Sep 2022 05:25 PM

    TS EAMCET counselling process

    The second phase counselling registration process will begin on September 28 and will end on September 29, 2022. The certificate verification for already slot booked candidates is on September 30, 2022. 

  • Tue, 06 Sep 2022 05:15 PM

  • Tue, 06 Sep 2022 05:05 PM

    TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022: Payment date 

    The payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website will be done from September 6 to September 13, 2022.

  • Tue, 06 Sep 2022 05:00 PM

    TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 1st round results: How to check 

    Visit the official website at TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in

    On the homepage, look for the TS EAMCET 2022 first allotment list

    Key in your log in details

    Check and download

    Take print out for future reference.

  • Tue, 06 Sep 2022 04:55 PM

  • Tue, 06 Sep 2022 04:49 PM

